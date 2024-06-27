Dev Hynes is going to Broadway. After working with a slew of pop and rock heavyweights over the past decade or so — including Carly Rae Jepsen, Solange, Sky Ferriera, Tinashe, and tons more — the artist also known as Blood Orange has composed the original music for the play JOB, Billboard reports.

Written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, JOB stars Sydney Lemmon as a big tech employee who gets put on leave after a compromising video of her goes viral. She then consults a crisis therapist (played by Peter Friedman) in an effort to help get her job and sense of purpose back.

JOB became a runaway off-Broadway hit after its fall 2023 premiere, and has now been upgraded to a run at the Hayes Theatre beginning next month. Hynes and Lemmon are acquaintances, so word got back to the play’s producers that Hynes had been a fan of the off-Broadway run, and they subsequently brought him on board as a composer for its big debut.

Here’s to hoping Hynes is the right guy for this — ahem — job. He now joins the likes of Will Butler and Sufjan Stevens as fellow one-time indie names who’ve made the jump to Broadway recently.