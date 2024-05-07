Hear Two Tracks From The Stereophonic Original Cast Recording, Written By Will Butler

Stereophonic, the Broadway play about a fictional ’70s rock band, was nominated for 13 Tony Awards last week. It features original songs written by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire — Butler picked up a nomination for Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre. (Winners will be announced at the Tony Awards ceremony in June.) The Stereophonic Original Cast Recording will be released digitally this Friday (a CD will follow right before the Tonys), and today we’re getting two songs from it, “Masquerade” and “Bright v1.”

The cast of the show also performed “Masquerade” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night. Check out the two tracks and watch that below.

The Stereophonic Original Cast Recording is out 5/10 via Sony Masterworks.