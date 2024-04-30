The nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards have been announced, and the ’70s rock play Stereophonic and the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen lead the pack with 13 nominations a piece. (Stereophonic set a record for the most nominations received by a play, though there have been musicals with more nominations — Hamilton received 16.)

Stereophonic is a play that follows a fictional ’70s rock band, and it has a score composed by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. Butler is nominated in the category of Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre. Stereophonic also picked up nominations for Best Play, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Orchestrations, and five actors from it were nominated for Best Performance.

Hell’s Kitchen is a semi-autobiographical musical about Keys’ childhood in Manhattan, and it features music and lyrics by Keys. It’s nominated for Best Musical, Best Performance By A Leading Actress (for Maleah Joi Moon in the Keys-inspired lead role of Ali), Best Direction, Best Book, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and a handful of featured actor nominations.

Here Lies Love, the David Byrne and Fatboy Slim musical about Imelda Marcos, picked up four nominations: Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For Theatre, Best Scenic Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Choreography. And Illinoise, the Sufjan Stevens album turned stage production, picked up four nominations as well: Best Musical, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The Who’s Tommy and The Wiz also picked up nominations in the Best Revival Of A Musical category.

The winners for the Tony Awards will be announced on June 16.