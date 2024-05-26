Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

Over the weekend, South Park aired a new special called “The End Of Obesity,” parodying the recent popularity of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. A running joke in the episode is an Ozempic alternative called Lizzo. “This is a prescription used along with listening to her songs and watching her music videos to become happy with how you look,” reads the fine print on an ad in the show.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo,” a doctor says to one of the characters in the episode. “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

Lizzo responded to her South Park joke with a reaction video on TikTok. After watching alongside a clip from the episode, she said: “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Here’s the reaction video and a clip from the episode, which is streaming on Paramount+: