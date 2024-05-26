Sting Plays Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Tour Opener With New Power Trio

Last night, Sting played a show with his new “power trio,” made up of drummer Chris Maas and guitarist Dominic Miller. The show took place at Messehalle in Dresden, Germany, and it’s their first in a series of live dates with the new configuration, which includes a bunch of shows in North America this fall. Sting broke out some deep cuts for the occasion.

He did the Police’s “Voices Inside My Head” for the first time since 2006 and “When The Angels Fall” for the first time since 1992 — video of those aren’t online yet. But in the video below you can watch him do “Never Coming Home” for the first time since 2012 (6m19s) and the Police’s “Tea In The Sahara” for the first time since 2017 (12m3s).

SETLIST:

“Voices Inside My Head”

“Message In A Bottle”

“Synchronicity II”

“Driven To Tears”

“Fields Of Gold”

“Never Coming Home”

“When The Angels Fall”

“A Thousand years”

“Tea In The Sahara”

“The Hounds Of Winter”

“Mad About You”

“Fortress Around Your Heart”

“Can’t Stand Losing You”

“Englishman In New York”

“Shape Of My Heart”

“Walking On The Moon”

“So Lonely”

“Desert Rose”

“King Of Pain”

“Every Breath You Take”

“Roxanne”

“Fragile”