Geffen Records Apologizes For Exec’s Tweet To Jimin Fans

Over the weekend, drama struck the BTS fandom when the Head of Streaming at Geffen Records, Ray Kurzeka, appeared to shade Jimin in a tweet. When fans tweeted at Kurzeka to ask when iTunes pre-orders for Jimin’s song “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” would be up, he replied with a link to Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift’s “Us” and wrote, “song of the year…” Today, the major label shared a statement about the incident.

“An employee of our label issued a single post on his personal social media account in response to an inquiry from fans of Jimin,” the company wrote. They continued:

This was made by mistake and in no way reflects either the views of the employee or those of our company. Both he and the company are deeply sorry that this happened. The post does not comply with the company’s social media policy. Our compliance team is addressing this with him directly and implementing enhanced controls across the company to assure that it never happens again. As we address this matter, we request that fans refrain from any personal attacks. We wish to assure you that the scheduled release of Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, will proceed as planned without any impact.

Kurzeka has subsequently deactivated his X and LinkedIn accounts due to angry fans, who are deeming his behavior “unprofessional.” Pre-orders for the song have since been made available. Fans are criticizing the label for taking nearly a week to issue a response.

RT + REPLY .@GeffenRecords and @bts_bighit please look into this extremely unprofessional behavior of @raykurzeka,the head of Streaming in Geffen Records.We request you to stop ignoring our demands and please promote your artist properly! GEFFEN APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN pic.twitter.com/LhQNYKwHt0 — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) June 23, 2024