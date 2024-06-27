Metallica Joined By Diamond Head Guitarist In Oslo, Hacked By Crypto Scammers On X
On Wednesday, Metallica took their M72 World Tour to Oslo. The band was joined by Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler for a cover of their 1980 song “Am I Evil?,” which Metallica released their own rendition of in 1984 as a B-side to “Creeping Death.”
Also on Wednesday, Metallica was unfortunately hacked by crypto scammers on X and their account was used to promote a Solana meme coin. According to Decrypt, most of the tweets were deleted within 90 minutes but the token achieved over $10 million in trading volume before crashing. Some tweets are still up.
In 2022, Metallica had to warn their followers that they were not a part of any crypto endeavors because many scammers were taking advantage of gullible fans. One fan in particular had sent $25,500 in Bitcoin to a fake Metallica YouTube account.
Watch Metallica and Brian Tatler perform “Am I Evil?” below.