Metallica Joined By Diamond Head Guitarist In Oslo, Hacked By Crypto Scammers On X

On Wednesday, Metallica took their M72 World Tour to Oslo. The band was joined by Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler for a cover of their 1980 song “Am I Evil?,” which Metallica released their own rendition of in 1984 as a B-side to “Creeping Death.”

Also on Wednesday, Metallica was unfortunately hacked by crypto scammers on X and their account was used to promote a Solana meme coin. According to Decrypt, most of the tweets were deleted within 90 minutes but the token achieved over $10 million in trading volume before crashing. Some tweets are still up.