Metallica Warn Fans That Band Is Not Behind “Metallica Crypto” Scam

Last week, Metallica made a big announcement. The long-running stadium-metal heroes dropped their new single “Lux Æterna,” and they also announced plans for a new album and a stadium tour that’ll run for the next two years. Metallica did not, however, announce any kind of cryptocurrency endeavor. Still, some scammers are out there, claiming to be associated with the band and accepting vast sums of money from gullible fans. Last night, the band issued a statement that disavows those scams and seeks to protect fans.

Metallica’s statement comes in the wake of a story about one fan who reportedly paid tens of thousands to a fake Metallica YouTube account. According to KMAN, a Manhattan man filed a police report last week, claiming that he sent $25,500 in Bitcoin to “an unknown suspect.” It’s not entirely clear what this man thought he was buying.

In their statement, Metallica warn fans not to trust anything that doesn’t come from an official Metallica channel: