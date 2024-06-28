Last week, South Korean pop phenoms NewJeans released “Supernatural,” the Pharrell-produced single where they sing in a combination of Korean, English, and Japanese. The song is a big hit in Japan, and NewJeans are on tour over there right now. Last night, they played their second consecutive night at the massive Tokyo Dome, and their set included a surprise appearance from Rina Sawayama.

At the group’s Tokyo Dome shows, the individual members of NewJeans have taken turns doing solo performances, sometimes covering Japanese songs. At last night’s show, NewJeans member Hyein sang Rina Sawayama’s 2020 single “Bad Friend,” and Sawayama herself came out to sing it with her. (Sawayama was born in Japan and mostly raised in the UK.) Sawayama might be a culty pop artist, but it’s very cool to see her get a stadium-sized pop. Watch fan footage of last night’s duet below.