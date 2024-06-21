The South Korean girl group NewJeans arrived with a fully-formed aesthetic and a shockingly high hit rate, and they were one of our favorite new bands of last year. Over the past few weeks, NewJeans have cranked out the singles “Bubble Gum,” “How Sweet,” and “Right Now.” Today, they’ve got a new single, and it’s got production from the always-very-busy Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell and regular NewJeans collaborator 250 produced the group’s new single “Supernatural,” and it’s a bit of a departure from their usual twee take on Y2K dance-pop. “Supernatural,” has funky live bass, airy synths, orchestra-hit keyboard noises, and a frisky little breakbeat. It’s a throwback to circa-1991 dance-pop and new jack swing. Pharrell, who came up under new jack swing inventor Teddy Riley, has as much right to that sound as anyone this side of Riley himself. On “Supernatural,” NewJeans bring bright hooks and warm presence to that retro style, and it all works pretty well. Watch the video below.