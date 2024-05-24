The South Korean girl group NewJeans found stardom in the past few years by veering away from dominant K-pop sounds and instead developing a style that fused twee bashfulness with fast, blippy dance music. Their sound works in conversation with other global pop artists like PinkPantheress, and Erika de Casier helped write some of their hits. NewJeans were one of our favorite new bands of last year, and they released their song “Bubble Gum” last month. Today, they’ve followed it with the new single “How Sweet.”

“How Sweet” fits right in with the NewJeans house style. It’s got them singing in both English and Korean over dazed synth-washes and cranked-up electro drums and it sounds supremely cute. The track is full of hooks, but it doesn’t exactly bash you over the head with them. Good song! Erika de Casier didn’t have anything to do with this one, but one of the credited co-writers is the young New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE. NewJeans member Danielle also gets a writing credit, as does Oscar Scheller, a UK producer who’s worked with artists like PinkPantheress and Ashnikko. Check out the “How Sweet” video below.