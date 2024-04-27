Last year, NewJeans released their sophomore EP Get Up. Since then, they’ve been relatively quiet while wrapped up in legal issues, including a report against the CEO of their label and a lawsuit against an anonymous YouTuber for defamation. Now, the K-pop juggernaut is back with “Bubble Gum.”

The girl group shared “Bubble Gum” yesterday. It comes with a beachy music video directed by Youngeum Lee, and it’s a preview of How Sweet, a double-single that’s rounded out by a b-side. It arrives May 23, which is when the song will be put on streaming. Watch the video below.