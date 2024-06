Earlier this year, NewJeans unveiled the songs “Bubble Gum” and “How Sweet.” On Monday, the South Korean girl group returned with “Right Now,” the B-side to “Supernatural,” which arrives on Friday via ADOR.

“Right Now” is the crew’s first Japanese song. It comes with a Powerpuff Girls-themed music video produced by Min Hee-jin, directed by Youngeum Lee, and made in collaboration with the Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. Watch it below.