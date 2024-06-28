Elliott Smith Doc Returning To Theaters, LA Tribute Concert Announced With Grandaddy, Illuminati Hotties, & More

August 6 is Elliott Smith’s birthday, and there are a couple of ways you can celebrate it this year. Firstly, Heaven Adores You, the documentary on the late singer-songwriter, is getting a limited re-release for its 10th anniversary. Meanwhile, members of Grandaddy, Illuminati Hotties, Band Of Horses, and more will be participating in a tribute concert in Los Angeles.

Heaven Adores You gives a look at the life and creative career of Smith, whose life was cut short in 2003 when he was 34 years old. The film includes some of Smith’s unreleased and unfinished songs, along with some of his most popular tracks like “Miss Misery,” “Happiness,” “Son Of Sam,” and “Waltz #2.” Find ticket and theater information here.

The “All My Rowdy Friends” tribute concert will feature members of Smith’s Figure 8 touring band, along with guests also including Margaret Cho, Cheekface, and Kevin Devine, with more TBA. Find tickets to that here, and see a new trailer for Heaven Adores You below.