Watch Goose Cover “No Rain” With Blind Melon’s Roger Stevens

A few months ago, Goose was joined by Vampire Weekend for a 30+ minute version of “Cape Cod.” On Friday, the jam band played at Philadelphia’s Mann Center of the Performing Arts and it was their largest headlining performance to date. It included a special guest appearance from Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon for a performance of their 1993 hit “No Rain.”

Goose was also joined by Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy for Goose’s own “California Magic.” Their set included a cover of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” The group is wrapping up their summer tour in New York tonight and their homecoming show in New Haven on Sunday. Watch them perform with Stevens and Quinn below.