Watch Goose Cover “No Rain” With Blind Melon’s Roger Stevens

News June 29, 2024 1:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Goose Cover “No Rain” With Blind Melon’s Roger Stevens

News June 29, 2024 1:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

A few months ago, Goose was joined by Vampire Weekend for a 30+ minute version of “Cape Cod.” On Friday, the jam band played at Philadelphia’s Mann Center of the Performing Arts and it was their largest headlining performance to date. It included a special guest appearance from Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon for a performance of their 1993 hit “No Rain.”

Goose was also joined by Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy for Goose’s own “California Magic.” Their set included a cover of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” The group is wrapping up their summer tour in New York tonight and their homecoming show in New Haven on Sunday. Watch them perform with Stevens and Quinn below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young & Crazy Horse Cancel Rest Of Summer Tour

3 days ago 0

The Bear Season 3 Has Nine Inch Nails Score, New Eddie Vedder Cover Of “Save It For Later”

3 days ago 0

FKA Twigs Seeks $10M From Shia LaBeouf In Abuse Lawsuit, Says He’s Improperly Seeking Her Private Records Ahead Of Trial

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest