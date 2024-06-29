Avril Lavigne Appointed To The Order Of Canada

Jeremy Chan/Getty Image

News June 29, 2024 1:41 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Avril Lavigne has been spending 2024 celebrating her career with her Greatest Hits Tour alongside Simple Plan and All Time Low. The pop-punk singer is now being recognized by her home country by being appointed to the Order of Canada.

Governor General Mary Simon made the announcement on Friday. “Avril Lavigne is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, she paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music and continues to do so today,” the Order of Canada website reads. “Generous with her time, she supports individuals with serious illnesses, disabilities and Lyme disease through the Avril Lavigne Foundation. A global ambassador for Special Olympics, she promotes inclusion and helps end the stigma around intellectual disabilities.”

Montreal singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie was also named an Officer of the Order, as well as percussionist Beverley Johnston and conductor Kent Nagano.

