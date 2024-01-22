Avril Lavigne Announces Greatest-Hits Tour With All Time Low & Simple Plan

Anytime an artist with a whole lot of hits goes on tour, that tour should be a greatest-hits tour, unless that artist explicitly states otherwise. But there’s a whole lot of power in branding, and sometimes it helps to let people know up front that they’re going to hear “Complicated” and “Girlfriend” if they buy an Avril Lavigne ticket. Lavigne, whose insanely massive debut album Let Go is now more than 20 years old, has entered her legacy-artist phase, performing at the emo nostalgia-fest When We Were Young and performing her old smashes with artists from Olivia Rodrigo to Miranda Lambert. Now, she’s announcing her greatest-hits tour.

In May, Avril Lavigne will head out on a full-on North American amphitheater/arena trek, with fellow pop-punk veterans All Time Low and Simple Plan joining her on different legs. (At When We Were Young last year, Lavigne and All Time Low covered Blink-182 together.) Girlfriends and Royal And The Serpent will open different dates. Given the scope of this tour, it’s probably safe to expect a big production, and I bet it’ll be a fun night out. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

5/25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

5/26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

5/28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

5/30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

6/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

6/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

8/14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

8/16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

8/17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières

8/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre ^

8/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

8/24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

8/27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

8/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

9/01 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

9/03 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

9/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

9/06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

9/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

9/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

9/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

9/14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

9/16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

* with All Time Low & Royal And The Serpent

^ with Simple Plan & Girlfriends