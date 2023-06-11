The Country Music Association, the group that holds the annual CMA Awards, has descended upon Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the CMA Music Festival this weekend. Miranda Lambert’s Friday set was quick but action-packed, with three guest performers spread out over just seven songs. After appearances from recent duet partners Leon Bridges and Elle King, Lambert welcomed Avril Lavigne to the stage.

That last combination is a surprise considering Lambert and Lavigne’s lack of prior collaborations, though as my colleague Tom Breihan points out, the two singers have a similar bite in their voices. Avril joined in for the set’s last two songs: first, a run through Lambert’s mid-aughts hit “Kerosene,” then a spin through Lavigne’s own early smash “Sk8er Boi.” Watch clips of both songs below.