Watch Avril Lavigne Join Miranda Lambert For “Sk8er Boi” At CMA Fest

News June 10, 2023 10:10 PM By Chris DeVille

The Country Music Association, the group that holds the annual CMA Awards, has descended upon Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the CMA Music Festival this weekend. Miranda Lambert’s Friday set was quick but action-packed, with three guest performers spread out over just seven songs. After appearances from recent duet partners Leon Bridges and Elle King, Lambert welcomed Avril Lavigne to the stage.

That last combination is a surprise considering Lambert and Lavigne’s lack of prior collaborations, though as my colleague Tom Breihan points out, the two singers have a similar bite in their voices. Avril joined in for the set’s last two songs: first, a run through Lambert’s mid-aughts hit “Kerosene,” then a spin through Lavigne’s own early smash “Sk8er Boi.” Watch clips of both songs below.

@iheartcountry I will need 5-7 business days to recover from this moment ❤️‍🔥🤠✨ @Miranda Lambert @Avril Lavigne #cmafest #mirandalambert #avrillavigne ♬ original sound – iHeartCountry

@meganhopkins_ miranda lambert and avril lavigne at cma fest 2023 ✨🤘 #cmafest #avrillavigne #mirandalambert ♬ original sound – megan hopkins

