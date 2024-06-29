In April, Portland’s Soft Kill released Escape Forever, which landed on our list of The 50 Best Albums Of The Year So Far. On Thursday, the indie rock band shared a great cover of the Pinkerton Thugs’ “In The Town Where I Was Born.”

The song comes from the punk band’s 1997 album The Pain And The Pinkerton Thugs. The original is acoustic and funereal; Soft Kill transform it into an upbeat dirge, still downtrodden but with bittersweet momentum. Hear both versions below.