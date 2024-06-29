Soft Kill – “In The Town Where I Was Born” (The Pinkerton Thugs Cover)
In April, Portland’s Soft Kill released Escape Forever, which landed on our list of The 50 Best Albums Of The Year So Far. On Thursday, the indie rock band shared a great cover of the Pinkerton Thugs’ “In The Town Where I Was Born.”
The song comes from the punk band’s 1997 album The Pain And The Pinkerton Thugs. The original is acoustic and funereal; Soft Kill transform it into an upbeat dirge, still downtrodden but with bittersweet momentum. Hear both versions below.