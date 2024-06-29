Soft Kill – “In The Town Where I Was Born” (The Pinkerton Thugs Cover)

New Music June 29, 2024 1:58 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Soft Kill – “In The Town Where I Was Born” (The Pinkerton Thugs Cover)

New Music June 29, 2024 1:58 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In April, Portland’s Soft Kill released Escape Forever, which landed on our list of The 50 Best Albums Of The Year So Far. On Thursday, the indie rock band shared a great cover of the Pinkerton Thugs’ “In The Town Where I Was Born.”

The song comes from the punk band’s 1997 album The Pain And The Pinkerton Thugs. The original is acoustic and funereal; Soft Kill transform it into an upbeat dirge, still downtrodden but with bittersweet momentum. Hear both versions below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young & Crazy Horse Cancel Rest Of Summer Tour

3 days ago 0

The Bear Season 3 Has Nine Inch Nails Score, New Eddie Vedder Cover Of “Save It For Later”

3 days ago 0

FKA Twigs Seeks $10M From Shia LaBeouf In Abuse Lawsuit, Says He’s Improperly Seeking Her Private Records Ahead Of Trial

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest