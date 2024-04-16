Stream Soft Kill’s Awesome New Album Escape Forever

Though Portland’s Soft Kill started out as a cold wave project making dark synth masterpieces, the four-piece gradually blended that sound with indie-rock bombast. They’ve been churning out material; on Halloween of 2022, they shared Canary Yellow and followed it with Metta World Peace in June last year. On Friday, they returned with Escape Forever.

The band teased Escape Forever with the singles “Come Hang From The Roof Tops,” “Englewood,” and “Joy Is A Crime.” It was mixed by Philip Odom and mastered by Will Yip. It inhabits a much different world than the ominous Metta World Peace; Escape Forever is some good, straight-up fun, especially on tracks like “Kia Boys Don’t Cry” and “Love, Sosa.” Stream the album below.