Luster have two albums under their belt: 2020’s Turbulence and 2023’s Dopamine Loop. According to frequent Stereogum contributor and established shoegaze expert Eli Enis, Luster are your favorite shoegaze band’s favorite shoegaze band. This seems accurate, as Wisp and Nothing have been hyping up the LA crew. They released the euphoric song “Like I Do” on Friday.

The fuzzy slow-burner was mixed and mastered by Nick Bassett of Whirr and Nothing. It follows January’s rich “Missing You.” Aside from massive, distorted tunes, the group has a knack for silly merch (watch out, Cold Gawd). The shoegaze renaissance continues. Immerse yourself in “Like I Do” below.