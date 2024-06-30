Watch Coldplay Bring Out Michael J. Fox And Debut Little Simz Collab At Glastonbury
As of Saturday night, Coldplay have headlined Glastonbury more than any other artist, breaking a tie with the Cure. They made a real spectacle of their fifth-ever headlining set at the fest, debuting a new collab with Little Simz and bringing out Michael J. Fox for “Humankind” and “Fix You” during the encore.
It looks like this new Little Simz song is called “We Pray,” and while we don’t know for sure yet, we’re assuming it’ll be included on Coldplay’s upcoming album Moon Music. The studio version will also reportedly feature Nigerian dancehall mainstay Burna Boy.
Later on in the set after Chris Martin saluted another Michael, Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis, Michael J. Fox came onstage in a wheelchair — he’s been living with Parkinson’s since 1991 — to play guitar on “Humankind” and “Fix You.” It’s emotional! Go Johnny, go! The Back To The Future actor previously joined the band on “Earth Angel” and “Johnny B. Goode” in New Jersey in 2016.
Other surprise guests included Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna for “We Pray” and “Arabesque,” the latter alongside Femi Kuti. Laura Mvula also joined on “Violet Hill” (she previously sang this with Chris Martin at Wembley Stadium in 2022) and Victoria Canal came out for “Paradise.”
Up in the VIP balcony, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Gillian Anderson sang Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” before Coldplay went on. See it all below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Erm, that’s @TomCruise, Simon Pegg and @GillianA singing Don’t Look Back In Anger by @oasis just before @coldplay come onstage at @glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/vner2CP6c1
— Matt Everitt (@matteveritt) June 29, 2024