Watch Coldplay Bring Out Michael J. Fox And Debut Little Simz Collab At Glastonbury

As of Saturday night, Coldplay have headlined Glastonbury more than any other artist, breaking a tie with the Cure. They made a real spectacle of their fifth-ever headlining set at the fest, debuting a new collab with Little Simz and bringing out Michael J. Fox for “Humankind” and “Fix You” during the encore.

It looks like this new Little Simz song is called “We Pray,” and while we don’t know for sure yet, we’re assuming it’ll be included on Coldplay’s upcoming album Moon Music. The studio version will also reportedly feature Nigerian dancehall mainstay Burna Boy.

Later on in the set after Chris Martin saluted another Michael, Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis, Michael J. Fox came onstage in a wheelchair — he’s been living with Parkinson’s since 1991 — to play guitar on “Humankind” and “Fix You.” It’s emotional! Go Johnny, go! The Back To The Future actor previously joined the band on “Earth Angel” and “Johnny B. Goode” in New Jersey in 2016.