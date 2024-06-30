Jessie Ware and the xx’s Romy both made some of the best pop music of last year. Now, in a real moment of what experts are calling “two queens coming together to maximize their joint slay,” they’ve collaborated on a new song called “Lift You Up.” They debuted it at Glastonbury on Saturday, and the studio version is out today.

“Lift You Up” has a disco-house beat and a whole lot of staccato synths. Ware and Romy trade lines on the verses, before coming together for the euphoric chorus: “Now, I’m gonna lift you up insidе this feeling/ Now, I’m gonna give you something to believe in.” It sounds like a lot of fun, and the two of them sure looked like they were having fun singing it at Glastonbury. Watch a video of their performance and listen to the studio version of “Lift You Up” below.