02

Shakira - "BZRP Music Sessions #53"

For four years, Argentinian producer Bizarrap has brought various Latin artists into the studio for quasi-freestyle collabs, but Shakira is one of his biggest gets by far. She did not come in peace. “BZRP Music Sessions #53” is a disintegration beam of a diss track aimed at her ex, footballer Gerard Piqué, and his twentysomething new girlfriend. Over Bizarrap’s chilly Depeche Mode homage, Shakira names both their names via deft wordplay and launches a barrage of pitiless lines like “you traded a Rolex for a Casio.” And unlike many diss tracks, “BZRP” worked; Piqué tried to parlay that line into a Casio sponsorship, then publicly ate shit when Casio turned it down in a tweet. The impact.