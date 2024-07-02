Last month, Chubby And The Gang released “The Bonnie Banks” and revealed that the band is now the solo project of frontman Charlie Manning Walker. Today, he announced his new album And Then There Was…, which is his debut on the hardcore label Flatspot. The raucous single “To Be Young” is out now.

“To Be Young” comes with a music video directed by Nick Suchak and produced by Dan Matthews, and the track has guest vocals singer Kate Clover. “When you 17 you have no idea about life, you just exist,” Walker said in a statement. “This song is romanticizing that uncertainty. You make so many mistakes and you have no idea that your doing them.”

And Then There Was… was produced by Jonah Falco and recorded and mixed by James Atckinson. It follows 2021’s The Mutt’s Nuts. Check out “To Be Young” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Neither The Day, Nor The Hour”

02 “There’s A Devil In The Jukebox”

03 “To Be Young”

04 “The Bonnie Banks”

05 “The Ravelin”

06 “Anticop”

07 “Some To Make You Better, Some To Make You Sick”

08 “To Fade Away”

09 “Company I Don’t Want To Keep”

10 “Love Song (A Response)”

11 “Since You Said Goodbye”

12 “Trepanning”

13 “A Lust For More”

14 “Wish You Were Here”

15 “Two Hearts”

16 “Cocaine Sunday”

And Then There Was… is out October 4th on Flatspot Records.