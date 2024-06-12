The great London punk band Chubby And The Gang released their sophomore album The Mutt’s Nuts on Partisan Records in 2021, and we last heard from them when they dropped the two-song single “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” b/w “Red Rag To A Bull.” Now, Chubby And The Gang are back, and they’re looking pretty different. There’s no Gang!

According to a press release, Chubby And The Gang is now the solo project of frontman Charlie Manning Walker, otherwise known as Chubby Charles, along with a rotating crew of instrumentalists. Manning — who, it must be said, is not particularly chubby — has been busy lately with his other band the Chisel, whose What A Fucking Nightmare is one of the best albums of the year thus far. Now, this new-look version of Chubby And The Gang has signed with Flatspot Records, the great hardcore label, and they’ve got a new single.

“The Bonnie Banks” works in the classic Chubby And The Gang style — a sentimental-bruiser take on old-time rock ‘n’ roll that seems equally influenced by Cock Sparrer and Thin Lizzy. It’s a love song to London, an easy place to love, and it rocks. Watch the Nick Suchak-directed video below.

“The Bonnie Banks” is out now on Flatspot Records. Chubby And The Gang will play the London Flatspot World showcase 6/15 and Leipzig, Germany’s Back To The Future fest 7/27.