The Chisel are the kind of band that makes it easier to get up in the morning. The members of the London group are mostly veterans of the resurgent UK hardcore scene. Members have spent time in bands like Violent Reaction and Arms Race, and guitarist Charlie Manning Walker is also known as Chubby Charles, leader of Chubby And The Gang. There’s definitely some old-school hardcore in the Chisel’s sound, but they’re even more immersed in classic British oi and street-punk sounds. They’re very, very good at making that real Begbie music, anthems for smashing beer glasses over people’s heads.

Back in 2021, the Chisel followed a series of extremely sick EPs with their full-length debut Retaliation. It ruled. Since then, the Chisel have released a few songs — compilation tracks here and there, a split 7″ with Mexican oi band Mess. The Chisel have also played a lot of shows; I saw them wreck shop with End It and Raw Brigade last year. Today, the Chisel have announced that their sophomore album What A Fucking Nightmare is coming earlier next year, and I couldn’t be happier about it.

The Chisel recorded What A Fucking Nightmare with producer and Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco. Falco also produced Retaliation, and he’s the go-to guy for this whole wave of great British punk bands. The LP features the recent-ish single “Cry Your Eyes Out,” as well as a great new song called “Fuck ‘Em.” It’s exactly the kind of oi/hardcore hybrid that you need in your life. Sample lyrics: “Fuck ’em! Fuck ’em! Fuck ’em fuck ’em fuck ’em fuck ’em fuck ’em!”

In director Nick Suchak’s “Fuck ‘Em” video, the Chisel take the stage at a sleepy pub and go nuts. Frontman Cal Graham says, “The song’s about people who talk but don’t have much to say: gobshites and over-opinionated knobheads.” What a perfect press-release quote. Below, watch that video and check out What A Fucking Nightmare tracklist and the Chisel’s upcoming tracklist. And in related news, Skinhead, the one-man exaggerated-violence oi band from Criminal Intent drummer Skull, just announced plans to release the full-length debut Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt next month and shared three tracks. You can hear those below, too.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What A Fucking Nightmare”

02 “No Gimmicks”

03 “Cry Your Eyes Out”

04 “Nice To Meet You”

05 “Living For Myself”

06 “Fuck ‘Em”

07 “Lying Little Rat (Propaganda)”

08 “Bloodsucker”

09 “Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”

10 “Those Days”

11 “Evil by Evil”

12 “Tomorrow”

13 “Vengeance Is For Me”

14 “What Do You Mean”

15 “Cuts Like A Knife”

16 “What I See”

TOUR DATES:

12/07 London, UK @ The George Tavern

1/26 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

1/27-28 Baltimore, MD @ Disturbin’ The Peace

1/27 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore (Disturbin’ The Peace Aftershow)

2/01 Leeds, UK @ Key Club *

2/02 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2 *

2/03 Edinburgh, UK @ The Wee Red *

2/04 Manchester, UK @ Star & Garter *

2/05 Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper *

2/09 Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms *

2/10 St Albans, UK @ The Horn *

2/11 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store *

2/16 Southhampton, UK @ The Joiners *

2/17 Bristol, UK @ Exchange *

2/18 Cardiff, UK @ The Globe *

2/23 Turnbridge Wells, UK @ Forum *

2/24 London, UK @ 100 Club *

2/25 Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega *

2/29 Drachten, Netherlands @ Iduna ^

3/01 Essen, Germany @ Westadthalle ^

3/02 Valenciennes, France @ Salle Des Nympheas ^

3/03 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij ^

3/04 Strasbourgh, France @ La Laiterie ^

3/05 Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof ^

3/06 Munchen, Germany @ Backstage ^

3/07 Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Barrak Music Club ^

3/08 Warzawa, Poland @ Proxima ^

3/09 Dresden, Germany @ Tante Ju ^

3/10 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

5/11 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

+ with Home Front, Abism, & Beton Arme

* with Rifle

^ with Madball, Scowl, Sunami, & Mindwar

Meanwhile, here go the new Skinhead songs “Sick Cunts,” “No Sir, Not For Me,” and “OUT (Of The Gang) TRO.”

<a href="https://skinhead.bandcamp.com/album/everything-was-beautiful-and-nothing-hurt">Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt by Skinhead</a>

What A Fucking Nightmare is out 2/9 on Pure Noise Records. Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt is out 12/8 on Closed Casket Activities.