Last year, Pure Noise Records released Dead Formats Volume 1, a Pabst Blue Ribbon-sponsored compilation of punk-identified bands covering familiar songs: Drug Church doing the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Microwave taking on Sublime, that kind of thing. Next month, we’ll get the second comp in that series. Dead Formats Volume 2 features a lot of veteran punk bands: The Bouncing Souls covering Toots And The Maytals, Less Than Jake covering the Kinks, Knuckle Puck covering Third Eye Blind. But the first three singles all come from exciting younger bands.

Prince Daddy & The Hyena, the Albany emo barnstormers who released their self-titled album last year, have chipped in with a spirited, fuzzed-up take on “You Get What You Give.” That song, from 1998, was the one hit from the New Radicals, and it combined punk-rock sentiments about kicking Beck’s ass with ultra-glossy power-pop hooks. The Prince Daddy version turns the original into something a little more ragged, and the transition is smooth. Check it out below.

The members of Koyo are all hardcore-scene veterans, but the band mostly exists to pay tribute to the poppy, melodic emo of their Long Island home. For this compilation, though, Koyo pay a different kind of tribute. They’ve covered “Do You Still Hate Me?,” a song from Berkeley punk legends Jawbreaker’s 1994 classic 24 Hour Revenge Therapy. Jawbreaker’s gruff melodic sensibility fits Koyo beautifully. Check out their version below.

Finally, London-based oi revivalists the Chisel, a band that loves singing about fighting, have taken on 1973’s “Saturday Night’s “Alright (For Fighting),” the most pugilistic song in the entire Elton John catalog. That song was pretty much Elton doing a glam-rock stomper, and glam-rock stompers were a huge influence on oi. The Chisel, a good-time band if ever there was one, have a whole lot of fun with this one. They’ve also made a video, where frontman Cal Graham runs around London in a version of Elton John’s famous Dodgers uniform. Give it a listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Less Than Jake – “Come Dancing” (The Kinks cover)

02 Knuckle Puck – “Losing A Whole Year” (Third Eye Blind cover)

03 Lavalove – “Lithium” (Nirvana cover)

04 The Chisel – “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” (Elton John cover)

05 Koyo – “Do You Still Hate Me?” (Jawbreaker cover)

06 Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “You Get What You Give” (New Radicals cover)

07 The Early November – “Bizarre Love Triangle” (New Order cover)

08 The Seafloor Cinema – “Cute Without the E” (Taking Back Sunday cover)

08 Belmont – “Lying From You” (Linkin Park cover)

10 Mugshot – “Get This” (Slipknot cover)

11 Action/Adventure – “Hanging By A Moment” (Lifehouse cover)

12 Youth Fountain – “Look What Happened” (Less Than Jake cover)

13 Mint Green – “Drive” (Incubus cover)

14 Sad Park – “Sink To The Bottom” (Fountains Of Wayne cover)

15 The Bouncing Souls – “In The Dark” (Toots And The Maytals cover)

Dead Formats is out 9/5 on Pure Noise.