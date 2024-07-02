King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Flight b741

Earlier this year, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard debuted a new song called “Sad Pilot” while on tour. Today, the productive band announced their 26th studio album Flight b741, which follows last year’s The Silver Cord.

The LP arrives on August 8 with a single the month before. It reportedly has blues-rock influence. Along with “Sad Pilot,” four other tracks have been previewed live. On Instagram, the group wrote, “Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it!” See the 10-song tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mirage City”

02 “Antarctica”

03 “Raw Feel”

04 “Field of Vision”

05 “Hog Calling Contest”

06 “Le Risque”

07 “Flight b741”

08 “Sad Pilot”

09 “Rats In The Sky”

10 “Daily Blues”

Flight b741 is out 8/9 on p(doom).