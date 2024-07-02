Melissa Etheridge Says David Crosby Donated Sperm To Other Parents Too: “We’re Still Finding Kids”

The late musician David Crosby was known for a lot of great things, but he also donated sperm to Melissa Etheridge so she and her partner at the time, Julie Cypher, could have kids in the ’90s. Today, Etheridge revealed that she was not the only parent that Croz donated sperm to.

“We’re still finding kids from David Crosby out in the world. My daughter’s like, ‘I have another half-sister,’” Etheridge told People in a new interview. “He did not need to be [a father]. And that’s what really made it clear for me, was that he was willing to say, ‘Yeah, I was the biological father.’ And my kids call him bio dad, so he’s the biological father, but they didn’t need a relationship with him.”

The singer-songwriter is the subject of a new docuseries titled Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, arriving July 9 on Paramount+.