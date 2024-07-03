Heart Postpone All Remaining Tour Dates After Ann Wilson’s Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this year, classic rock institution Heart ended a five-year hiatus, put in appearances on The Tonight Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and mounted their Royal Flush tour. In May, they finished that tour’s first leg with a show in Atlantic City, and they were scheduled to resume later this month with a Cleveland stadium show alongside Def Leppard and Journey. They were planning more of those stadium shows, along with headlining arena gigs with Cheap Trick. Yesterday, however, the band announced that lead singer Ann Wilson has been treated for cancer and that they’ll have to postpone those shows.

In a statement, Ann Wilson, 74, says that she recently had successful surgery for what turned out to be a cancerous growth and that her doctors have told her to take the rest of the year to undergo chemotherapy. Here’s her statement:

Dear friends, I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing. Love, Ann Wilson Respectfully, this is the last public statement l’d like to make on the matter.

Heart plan to reschedule all of their remaining tour dates.