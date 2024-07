It’s been almost four years since Anna McClellan’s last album, her 2020 Father Daughter debut I saw first light. Since then, she’s shared a rarities compilation and a Lucinda Williams cover she did with Lomelda and More Eaze. Having recently relocated from Omaha to Los Angeles, McClellan is back with a new single called “Like A Painting.”

“‘Like A Painting’ is really three songs interwoven over the course of the year I took to write it,ā€ McClellan says in a press release. ā€œI wanted the final product to feel thoughtfully composed and flirty at the same time. It’s about growing in confidence and embracing sensuality.ā€ The track feels whimsical and meandering, delineating a crumbling relationship in lines like: “Iā€™m raining, gotta take a sec/ Like a painting dries and then it sets.”

Listen to “Like A Painting” below.