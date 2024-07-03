It’s been almost four years since Anna McClellan’s last album, her 2020 Father Daughter debut I saw first light. Since then, she’s shared a rarities compilation and a Lucinda Williams cover she did with Lomelda and More Eaze. Having recently relocated from Omaha to Los Angeles, McClellan is back with a new single called “Like A Painting.”

“‘Like A Painting’ is really three songs interwoven over the course of the year I took to write it,” McClellan says in a press release. “I wanted the final product to feel thoughtfully composed and flirty at the same time. It’s about growing in confidence and embracing sensuality.” The track feels whimsical and meandering, delineating a crumbling relationship in lines like: “I’m raining, gotta take a sec/ Like a painting dries and then it sets.”

Listen to “Like A Painting” below.