Our Backstage Artist Portraits From Solid Sound 2024

Wilco’s eighth Solid Sound took over MASS MoCA in North Adams over the weekend, and you can read our recap of the festival here. We saw performances by acts like Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Water From Your Eyes, Soul Glo, Iris DeMent, Ratboys, and about a dozen permutations of Wilco if you factor in the band members’ side-projects and surprise collaborations. In between watching the sets and scoping the artwork, our photographer Emilio Herce caught up with some of the artists to snap backstage portraits. Check ’em out below.