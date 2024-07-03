Our Backstage Artist Portraits From Solid Sound 2024

News July 3, 2024 1:51 PM By Stereogum

Wilco’s eighth Solid Sound took over MASS MoCA in North Adams over the weekend, and you can read our recap of the festival here. We saw performances by acts like Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Water From Your Eyes, Soul Glo, Iris DeMent, Ratboys, and about a dozen permutations of Wilco if you factor in the band members’ side-projects and surprise collaborations. In between watching the sets and scoping the artwork, our photographer Emilio Herce caught up with some of the artists to snap backstage portraits. Check ’em out below.

Jeff Tweedy

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Courtney Marie Andrews

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Ratboys

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Dry Cleaning

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Horse Lords

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Water From Your Eyes

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Joanna Sternberg

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Mikaela Davis

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Sylvan Esso & Gherkin

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Soul Glo

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Fenne Lily

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Hrishikesh Hirway (Song Exploder)

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

Kelli Rae Adams (MASS MoCA Artist In Residence)

Emilio Herce/Stereogum

