Wilco And The Art Of The Music Festival

There were also three live debuts. One fan-delighting oldie (the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot outtake “Venus Stopped the Train,” which Tweedy has only previously played solo, rarely), an astonishingly nervy “Quiet Amplifier” (from Ode To Joy) with martial guest percussion from Spencer Tweedy, Horsegirl’s Gigi Reece, and Vivian Kotche, and then an unexpected, almost-forgotten track: “Tell Your Friends,” a song that was first heard in a Zoom-made video for The Colbert Report in May of 2020.

“We stayed away from this song for a long time,” Tweedy said. “‘Cause it seemed like it was from a different time. From a weird time. From a sad time. And it felt like it wasn’t an appropriate song to sing when things weren’t as bad.

“But things are always bad,” he added with a laugh. “We just wanted to sing it for you.”

By then there were 13 people on the stage, including most of Tweedy’s solo band (including Finom’s Macie Stewart on violin) and other members of the Wilco family, for a truly emotional coda. It wouldn’t be the last one of the weekend.

It was also not the last surprise. On Saturday Wilco started out with what seemed to be a normal touring set, plus the addition of a few tracks from the brand new Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP. (Festivalgoers who bough the vinyl onsite could decorate it with stickers by Kathleen Ryan.) Then they did “At Least That’s What You Said” and “Hell Is Chrome” back-to-back. Once that was followed by “Spiders (Kidsmoke)” everybody knew it — we were getting a 20th Anniversary set of A Ghost Is Born in full.

Wilco Is Everywhere

If you were in North Adams a day early, you could’ve seen Tweedy kick off the weekend with an ostensibly locals-only show at the city’s public library. Then, on Thursday night at Tourists, the boutique roadside motel co-owned by Wilco’s John Stirratt, Chicago duo Big Sadie turned into a five-piece band, with Stirratt, Pat Sansone, and Glenn Kotche.

Such cameos are part of the joy of Solid Sound, as Wilco not only book bands they want to see and hear but people with whom they might want to play. Since there was no way “You And I” would be in Wilco’s deep cuts set, Tweedy joined Courtney Marie Andrews for it during her set instead. (It was not the first time that they’d played it together, not to mention that Andrews was also in Jimmy Eat World when they covered it.) A few hours earlier Tweedy took the stage to talk to Song Exploder podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway about his book World Within A Song

On Saturday, Nels Cline joined Dry Cleaning for “Conversation” just before Wilco’s headline set, while Stirratt stayed up late afterwards to play Neil Young’s “Down By The River” with Mikaela Davis (as well as Massachusetts’ own Mary Lou Lord). On Sunday, Sansone augmented Miracle Legion for multiple songs, before a magical ending that brought the entire Young@Heart choir onto the tiny Courtyard C stage. One member of the all-senior citizen group even had a better beard than Miracle Legion’s Mark Mulcahy.