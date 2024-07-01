This past weekend was Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts. The band released their new EP Hot Sun Cool Shroud just as the fest was beginning, and their “deep cuts” set on Friday night was full of live debuts and rarities. Last night, the festival was shut down for about an hour because of the threat of lightning. Wednesday, who were scheduled to play that night, had to cancel their set. Wilco had already headlined the first two nights, and at that point, there was only one set left on the schedule: Jeff Tweedy & Friends. One of those friends was Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman.

For his solo set, Jeff Tweedy pretty much had the same backing band that he uses for his Tweedy shows. It included his sons Spencer and Sammy, as well as James Elkington, Finom’s Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, and Cunningham’s brother Liam Kazan. During that set, Wednesday leader Karly Hartzman came out to help sing a lovely version of “How Hard It Is For A Desert To Die.” Our own Scott Lapatine was there, and he got video.

Water From Your Eyes played on Saturday, and singer Rachel Brown was having some vocal trouble, so Jeff Tweedy came out to help sing their song “When You’re Around.” Scott got video of that moment, too.

Read our interview with Jeff Tweedy about this year’s Solid Sound here.