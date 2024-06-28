Wilco Release New EP, Jeff Tweedy Selling Six-Keyboard Wurlitzer

Wilco are back with a new EP today called Hot Sun Cool Shroud, coinciding with this year’s iteration of their own Solid Sound festival. If you weren’t able to snag tickets to see them play new stuff and deep cuts at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art this weekend, may we interest you in a six-keyboard Wurlitzer?

The members of Wilco dig old gear. They really like old Wurlitzers, as evidenced most recently in their “Meant To Be” music video. So when Jeff Tweedy’s “Olympic-level thrifter” wife, Susie, stumbled across a six-person organ at a junk shop for a mere $50, she had to pick it up and bring it back to the Loft, Wilco’s storied Chicago studio.

That six-keyboard Wurlitzer — its formal name is the Musitronic Learning System — was manufactured sometime in the ’60s or ’70s, and has individual outputs so that each player can add their own effects as they please. It’s just one of the many cool pieces of gear Wilco are selling in the upcoming drop on their official Reverb store. They’re mostly selling guitars from Tweedy’s personal collection, but I sure hope that Wurlizter goes to a loving home with a lot more square footage than mine. You can read more about it here, and sign up to be notified when the Reverb store opens here.

As for the new Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP, you can also stream that below.

Wilco’s Solid Sound returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA this weekend.