When we meet on a Manhattan Saturday, the East Coast is experiencing its first torrential spring downpour, drenching the concrete jungle in a quantity of water that should bring the city to a standstill. New Yorkers, however, don’t stand still. The sidewalks are just as packed with tourists and locals alike, sporting umbrellas in every hue. Owing to the crummy weather, we meet at Eataly, enticed by a coffee slushie that promises more than it ends up delivering. Al Nardo is all smiles and Bailey Wollowitz appears more stoic, but the duo’s shared enthusiasm is abundantly clear as we wander the store’s colorful departments, marveling at culinary finery that exceeds the luxury of our usual diets while discussing their emerging band, fantasy of a broken heart, and its first proper release, a full-length entitled Feats Of Engineering, announced today via Dots Per Inch.

The two are merely 48 hours removed from their latest adventure: Over seven weeks, Nardo and Wollowitz played in Water From Your Eyes — helmed by two of their closest friends, Nate Amos and Rachel Brown — and in This Is Lorelei, Amos’ longtime bedroom project that’s coming into its own as he prepares to release Box For Buddy, Box For Star this June. Sandwiched between those tours, Nardo and Wollowitz played several fantasy of a broken heart sets on SXSW’s unofficial showcase scene. They’re still getting used to being home.

“I went to the grocery store and realized I forgot how to buy food normally. I bought a bunch of random supplies and brought them home only to realize nothing went together and I could barely get a meal out of it,” Nardo explains. “When you’re on the road for so long, you’ve got to eat what’s in front of you.” However, in Eataly, you can barely tell how tired they are: talking about fantasy, New York, and all things prog simply gets the two to light up like no other.

Every city worth its salt has a legendary DIY venue. I write from Philadelphia, where people still chatter about times they saw Alex G or Japanese Breakfast at Golden Tea House, mere steps away from the Drexel University campus. Brooklyn, with its breakneck real estate market, cycles through them regularly. Depending on whether you’re in your early 30s, late 20s, or middle 20s, you either called 285 Kent, Silent Barn, or Shea Stadium your home-away-from-home (or, quite possibly, your literal home). For Nardo and Wollowitz, the Glove is that legendary space. Between 2016 and 2019, a peculiar gaggle of musicians and artists made this spot in the interstices of Bushwick and Bed-Stuy their home, helping to shape New York into a fountain of mathy, progressive indie that plays with hooks and textures both disorienting and satisfying. And now, in the years following the Glove’s closure, fantasy of a broken heart revel in that exhilarating complexity.

While Nardo and Wollowitz locate the Glove as a vital social hub for connecting them with the greater New York scene, they met each other at the Glove’s grimier sister house, Heck, where Nardo once lived and helped run shows. While Nardo never planned on being a musician — growing up, they always dreamed of being a reporter — they were attracted to the conviviality of the New York music scene, eventually learning bass and harnessing their ear for melody to contribute to area bands. Wollowitz grew up in an artful family outside New York City; their mother has a dance background and occasionally teaches at SUNY Purchase. They first picked up piano as a child and grew into a multi-instrumentalist from there.

Nardo and Wollowitz started playing in the Brooklyn punk band Animal Show in 2017 and in Sloppy Jane shortly thereafter. At the time, the operatic, freakish punk outfit helmed by Haley Dahl was a frequent performer at the Glove. Both Nardo and Wollowitz ended up as vital contributors to Sloppy Jane, assisting with the spelunked recording of Madison, which would reach a massive audience with a boost from the Phoebe Bridgers-led Saddest Factory Records. Dahl and Bridgers’ connection dates back to high school, and Bridgers contributed bass to early Sloppy Jane output.

After getting to know the lay of the land through DIY touring, Nardo and Wollowitz got a taste of professional-level touring on runs with Sloppy Jane opening for Better Oblivion Community Center and Phoebe Bridgers, with Nardo on guitar and Wollowitz on the drums. As fantasy of a broken heart, the duo are New York live favorites, often playing record release shows for friends in bands like Psymon Spine, Godcaster, and Dirt Buyer. Wollowitz has lent their talents to bands like Sedona, Goo, and Starla Online, Nardo plays in thanks for coming, and both play in Water From Your Eyes and This Is Lorelei. The chance to make and share art with friends is something the two take seriously, even if it means being away from home for weeks on end.

“fantasy really began as a way for the two of us to noodle and bounce ideas off of each other,” Wollowitz explains.

After their chance encounter at Heck in 2017, Nardo and Wollowitz remained exceptionally close, living together at different points in their young lives. Their mutual fascination with legends like Yes and contemporaries like Palm and Palberta inspired them to pursue progressive pop in earnest. During our conversation, Wollowitz is wearing a Meshuggah T-shirt, which feels like a full-circle moment: Wollowitz identifies strongly with the polymetric/rhythmic Swedes not only for their complexity but for the frequency and intensity of hooks they deploy.

“To me, Meshuggah is pop, and I don’t mean pop metal like Metallica. I mean it’s extremely hooky,” Wollowitz says. “Pop has meant all kinds of things, like popularity, but I think now, we lean into pop because the hooks are so satisfying.”