JB Dunckel – “Corps échangés”

New Music July 5, 2024 10:51 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Air celebrated 25 years of their debut album, Moon Safari. JB Dunckel, the co-founder of the French band, recently announced his first ballet score, Möbius Morphosis; the lead single “Corps échangés” is out today.

“This music is first and foremost at the service of a choreography whose boldness, acrobatic grace and energy won me over straight away,” Dunckel said in a statement. “The choir of Maitrise de Radio France amplified the scope of the work above my expectations. From the moment I started composing, I brought my very personal formula of percussion, pure voices and powerful electronics to the process… The vocal harmonies are characterized by a certain exalted dramatic tension, sometimes desperate, sometimes glorious.”

Hear “Corps échangés” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Corps échangés”
02 “Ballade des Géants”
03 “Gravité Reconstruite”
04 “Combats et Périls”
05 “Cœur Volant”
06 “Clair-Obscur”
07 “Dieu Léger”
08 “Poids Céleste”

Möbius Morphosis is out 7/19 on Warner Classics.

 

