Last month, Cursive announced their 10th studio album and Run For Cover debut, Devourer. The emo greats unveiled the second track “Up And Away,” and now they’re releasing the opener, “Botch Job,” along with tour dates.

“‘Botch Job’ is a rumination on what one has done with this life and those unfulfilling feelings that may accompany such thoughts,” vocalist and guitarist Tim Kasher said. “At this point, I don’t care to know what damage my body has incurred from years of abuse. It’s those anxiety-fueled gremlins keeping you restless in the dead of night, but put to song.”

“Botch Job” is a headbang-worthy banger about feeling disillusioned. Below, watch the music video directed by Travis Stevens and see the band’s upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/18 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room*

10/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room**

10/20 – St. Louis, Off Broadway^

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East^

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West^

10/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social^

10/24 – Miami, FL @ Gramps^

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works^

10/26 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest 22

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre^

10/28 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall^

10/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage^

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts^

11/01 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall^

11/02 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall^

11/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

11/05 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s^

11/06 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre^

11/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room^

* with Gladie, Little Brazil

** with Gladie, Criteria

^ with Gladie

Devourer is out 9/13 via Run For Cover.