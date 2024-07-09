Water From Your Eyes Cover Chumbawamba, Third Eye Blind, And “Adele In The Style Of The Cure” On New EP

In our recent profile of Water From Your Eyes, the duo spoke about an upcoming covers EP, recorded during the same sessions that yielded last year’s Matador debut Everyone’s Crushed. We now know it’s called MP3 Player 1 and it’s coming out at the end of this week. There’s a Chumbawamba song (not “Tubthumping”), a Third Eye Blind deep cut, an Al Green cover that allegedly made Rachel Brown’s father cry laughing, and a version of Adele’s “Someone Like You” “in the style of the Cure.”

The band elaborates:

These are covers that we made at the same time as we were finishing Everyone’s Crushed. Nate chose “Good Ship Lifestyle” and Rachel chose the other three. Chumbawamba is an obvious favorite of ours, but it is between Adele in the style of The Cure and Al Green as the most left field covers we could have chosen. We think it’s funny and good, but ultimately that will be left to the listeners to decide for themselves.

Today, the band is sharing their take on Chumbawamba’s “The Good Ship Lifestyle.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Good Ship Lifestyle” (Chumbawamba)

02 “Someone Like You” (Adele)

03 “Tired of Being Alone” (Al Green)

04 “Motorcycle Drive By” (Third Eye Blind)

TOUR DATES:

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/25 – New York, NY @ The Boat Show (w/ Model/Actriz, Kassie Krut, DJ Practice)

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

08/01 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Experimental Music Festival

08/02 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Experimental Music Festival

09/01 – Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road 2024

09/03 – London, UK @ ICA

09/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

09/06 – Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival

11/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

MP3 Player 1 is out 7/12 on Matador. Pre-order it here.