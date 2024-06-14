Water From Your Eyes, A Weird Band For Weird Times

Water From Your Eyes look fried. Anyone who has been on tour knows this moment: Outfits become an array of whatever is vaguely clean, the van somehow looks increasingly like one of those old “battle-damaged” action figures, and time becomes both more tangible and completely meaningless, as your life is scheduled down to the minute but every day and every city bleed into one another. This is more or less the state I find Rachel Brown and Nate Amos in when we meet on a corner in Salt Lake City, on a bright Sunday following some long festival nights. By the end of our conversation I’ll ask them if we missed anything. Brown will drawl a joking reply: “If I said anything stupid I’d rather have it reflect on my lack of sleep than my intelligence.”

All three of us find ourselves in Utah for Kilby Block Party, an SLC event that, in the span of five short years, has gone from literal block party celebrating a local all-ages venue to a rapidly growing festival. By its fourth and fifth iterations, Kilby boasted lineups stacked with indie luminaries from across the generations. But on this Sunday, we’re in the thick of town, at Amos and Brown’s personal SLC mecca: Don Joaquin Street Tacos. In the grand scheme of things, Water From Your Eyes are relatively new to touring. But they already have that road warrior sensibility, a patchwork of favorite haunts to immediately revisit when you pass back through.

In fairness, pretty much anyone in the duo’s position would be fried, too. From the outside, Water From Your Eyes have undergone a transformative year and change. After hanging around Brooklyn DIY circles and churning out releases, Amos and Brown began to garner more attention around their 2021 release Structure. Then, in February of last year, they announced Everyone’s Crushed, their first for the hallowed label Matador. What followed was a whirlwind of press accolades and level-ups, Everyone’s Crushed becoming one of the definitive indie albums of 2023 while Water From Your Eyes joined veteran Matador acts like Pavement, Interpol, and Spoon on the road. They haven’t had much time to stand still and make sense of it all — their brief respites at home have been dominated by work on the followup to Everyone’s Crushed.

Something else that didn’t make a whole lot of sense: Water From Your Eyes’ set the preceding day. With 2024’s iteration of Kilby mainly populated by artists from around the ’00s era of blog hype — Vampire Weekend, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol, Jai Paul, Joanna Newsom, etc. — more of-the-moment ascendant names like Water From Your Eyes and their NYC contemporaries Model/Actriz were relegated to afternoon sets that were inevitably incongruous with the nature of their music. It was slightly bemusing to hear the squalls and throbs of something like “Track 5” bursting out from the stage and then turn and see the majestic tranquility of the mountains in broad daylight. Shrouded by sunglasses and a Chicago Bulls jacket, Brown quipped that Radiohead must’ve written “High And Dry” about this place. They weren’t the only singer to remark on the SLC climate over the weekend.

Water From Your Eyes don’t really do middle grounds. Their music is an extreme montage of ideas. The patterns of their career are, so far, sharp. For so many years, they were furiously productive and creative, but they never really toured. And then once they started touring, they really started touring. This Kilby stop is in the middle of one leg that is sandwiched between opening slots on Squid and Real Estate runs — keeping Water on the road for much of the early passages of 2024.

While this might’ve slowed down the incubation of the next Water From Your Eyes album, it hasn’t done much to stem the constant flow of work from the band’s expanded universe. Before 2023 was out, Brown had returned with an EP under their solo moniker thanks for coming. In September, WFYE touring members Al Nardo and Bailey Wollowitz will make their debut as fantasy of a broken heart, a newly minted Stereogum Band To Watch. And just a few days ago, Stereogum named Amos’ latest This Is Lorelei collection Album Of The Week.