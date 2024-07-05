Watch Clairo Debut New Song “Pier 4” At Palestine & Sudan Benefit Show In London

In the earliest days of this year, the Canadian poet and singer Mustafa threw a concert called Artists For Aid in New Jersey benefitting those suffering in Gaza and Sudan. Thursday, he staged a second Artists For Aid show at Troxy in London. Performers included Earl Sweatshirt, Blood Orange, Yasiin Bey, Daniel Caesar, Bint Mbareh, King Krule, Nicolas Jaar, Ramy Youssef, and an unannounced FKA twigs. Clairo also took the stage, reprising her appearance at the New Jersey event.

During her brief appearance Thursday, Claire Cottrill performed without a band, singing and strumming an acoustic guitar. She was joined at times by Mustafa, Daniel Caesar, and Jake Passmore of the band SCORS. She opened with a cover of Judee Sill’s “My Man On Love,” the song she covered in a home video last weekend, then debuted “Pier 4,” a song from her imminent new album Charm. At the end, she announced, “Free Palestine.”

Watch Clairo’s songs and a clip of the surprise twigs appearance below.