News June 30, 2024 5:18 PM By Abby Jones

Watch Clairo Cover Judee Sill’s “My Man On Love”

News June 30, 2024 5:18 PM By Abby Jones

Earlier this year, Clairo covered Judee Sill’s “Lopin’ Along Thru The Cosmos” during a benefit show for Gaza and Sudan that Mustafa organized in New Jersey. The Sudanese-Canadian artist is putting on another benefit gig in London on July 4, with Clairo returning to perform. She’s been practicing her setlist, which will include another Judee Sill cover: “My Man On Love.”

“My Man On Love” originally appeared on Sill’s 1971 debut album. Clairo shared a TikTok video of herself practicing her rendition over the weekend, and unsurprisingly, it sounds lovely. She’ll be performing at the Troxy on Thursday with Earl Sweatshirt, King Krule, and more. Watch her do “My Man On Love” below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@xxclairoxx/video/7385777476414278943

