Faye Webster, Clairo, Stormzy, & More Playing Gaza & Sudan Benefit Concert In Newark

News December 18, 2023 9:51 AM By Tom Breihan

News December 18, 2023 9:51 AM By Tom Breihan

The violent, systematic attacks on Palestinian people, both in Gaza and elsewhere, have been all over the news for months. The massacres in Sudan haven’t gotten as much attention in the US, but they’ve also killed thousands and led to more than a million refugees. Next month, the Sudanese-Canadian soul-folk musician Mustafa will present a New Jersey benefit concert that’ll raise money for the people of Gaza and Sudan.

Mustafa has put together a lineup of performers that draws from all over the musical map. The show goes down 1/4 at Newark Symphony Hall, and it’ll feature Mustafa himself, as well as Faye Webster, Clairo, Stormzy, Daniel Caesar, 070 Shake, 6LACK, Omar Apollo, Nick Hakim, Charlotte Day Wilson, comedian Ramy Youssef, Palestinian writer Mohammed El Kurd, and special guests. You can get tickets here.

