Watch Clairo Cover Judee Sill At Benefit Concert For Gaza And Sudan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

News January 6, 2024 12:10 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Clairo Cover Judee Sill At Benefit Concert For Gaza And Sudan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

News January 6, 2024 12:10 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Thursday night, a benefit show for Gaza and Sudan was held in a Newark, New Jersey organized by Mustafa and featuring performers like Clairo, Faye Webster, Stormzy, Omar Apollo, 6lack, 070 Shake, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mohammed El Kurd, Nick Hakim and more.

For her setlist, Clairo included a rendition of Judee Sill’s “Lopin’ Along Thru The Cosmos” from her 1971 eponymous album. Along with the cover, the bedroom pop musician performed “Blouse” from her 2021 LP Sling. Watch footage below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella 2024 Headliners Reportedly Include Lana Del Rey And Tyler, The Creator

2 days ago 0

Paramore Wipe Socials, Cancel ALTer Ego Fest Headline Performance

2 days ago 0

Rage Against The Machine Reunion Is Over, No More Concerts

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest