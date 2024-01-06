Watch Clairo Cover Judee Sill At Benefit Concert For Gaza And Sudan

On Thursday night, a benefit show for Gaza and Sudan was held in a Newark, New Jersey organized by Mustafa and featuring performers like Clairo, Faye Webster, Stormzy, Omar Apollo, 6lack, 070 Shake, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mohammed El Kurd, Nick Hakim and more.

For her setlist, Clairo included a rendition of Judee Sill’s “Lopin’ Along Thru The Cosmos” from her 1971 eponymous album. Along with the cover, the bedroom pop musician performed “Blouse” from her 2021 LP Sling. Watch footage below.

ClairoがMustafaがキュレーションしたガザ/スーダンのチャリティイベントで、Judee Sillの「Lopin' Around Thru the Cosmos」をカバー。凄くいい演奏。

ただこの場でJudee Sill…笑

「Jesus Was a Cross Maker」じゃなくてよかった。苦笑https://t.co/edXJBQwN6h pic.twitter.com/PxhvpMdlcJ — 𝚑𝚒𝚠𝚊𝚝𝚝 (@kalopsia___3) January 5, 2024

Clairo apresentando "Blouse" hoje no 'Artists Aid For Gaza & Sudan Benefit Concert'. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/EayXTok5oN — Clairo Brasil (@clairobrasil) January 5, 2024