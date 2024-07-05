A few months ago, Ellis Ludwig-Leone’s eight-piece Brooklyn indie band San Fermin released their new album Arms. Today, they’ve followed that LP by taking on a ’90s pop classic: No Doubt’s deathless 1995 power ballad “Don’t Speak.”

“Don’t Speak” is practically a standard at this point. Just last month, Aloe Blacc released his own version of the track, which made it sound like Bruno Mars. In their version, San Fermin run the “Don’t Speak” arrangement through chamber-folk instrumentation, but they still bring all the stormy drama that the song demands. Below, listen to San Fermin’s cover and watch the OG No Doubt video.

Arms is out 2/16 via Better Company Records.