Brooklyn eight-piece San Fermin’s last record was 2019’s The Cormorant I & II. Today, they’ve announced their fifth studio album Arms, and released the single “Didn’t Want You To.” They’ve also shared 2024 tour dates.

“I had this feeling after going through a breakup, like, ‘well screw you, if you don’t want to be with me, I don’t want to be with you,’ which turns out to be a pretty universal feeling,” Ellis Ludwig-Leone said about the track in a statement. “The wordplay was fun, messing around with different inflections of the refrain to hint at different meanings.”

San Fermin is made up of Ellis Ludwig-Leone (bandleader, songwriter), Allen Tate (vocalist, producer), Claire Wellin (vocalist), Akira Ishiguro (guitar), John Brandon (trumpet), Stephen Chen (saxophone), Tyler McDiarmid (guitar), and Griffin Brown (drums).

Listen to “Didn’t Want You To” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Weird Environment”

02 “Didn’t Want You To”

03 “Can’t Unsee It”

04 “Arms”

05 “Makes Me Want You”

06 “My Love Is A Loneliness”

07 “Useful Lies”

08 “Wasting On Me”

09 “You Owe Me”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/24 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

03/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/02 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/05 – New York, NY @ Racket

04/30 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge’

05/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriets

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Arms is out 2/16 via Better Company Records.