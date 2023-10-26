San Fermin – “Didn’t Want You To”
Brooklyn eight-piece San Fermin’s last record was 2019’s The Cormorant I & II. Today, they’ve announced their fifth studio album Arms, and released the single “Didn’t Want You To.” They’ve also shared 2024 tour dates.
“I had this feeling after going through a breakup, like, ‘well screw you, if you don’t want to be with me, I don’t want to be with you,’ which turns out to be a pretty universal feeling,” Ellis Ludwig-Leone said about the track in a statement. “The wordplay was fun, messing around with different inflections of the refrain to hint at different meanings.”
San Fermin is made up of Ellis Ludwig-Leone (bandleader, songwriter), Allen Tate (vocalist, producer), Claire Wellin (vocalist), Akira Ishiguro (guitar), John Brandon (trumpet), Stephen Chen (saxophone), Tyler McDiarmid (guitar), and Griffin Brown (drums).
Listen to “Didn’t Want You To” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Weird Environment”
02 “Didn’t Want You To”
03 “Can’t Unsee It”
04 “Arms”
05 “Makes Me Want You”
06 “My Love Is A Loneliness”
07 “Useful Lies”
08 “Wasting On Me”
09 “You Owe Me”
TOUR DATES:
03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
03/24 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
03/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
03/31 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
04/02 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/05 – New York, NY @ Racket
04/30 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge’
05/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriets
05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
05/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Arms is out 2/16 via Better Company Records.