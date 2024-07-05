Stream Combust Side Project Steamroll’s Tough New Demo

New Music July 5, 2024 12:08 PM By Tom Breihan

Staten Island’s Combust are a tireless force within the hardcore underground — a New York City band playing classic New York-style hardcore at an extremely high level. Last year, the band followed their 2021 LP Another Life with a great two-song promo that included an intro from underground rap stalwart Rome Streetz. Now, some members of Combust, including frontman Andrew Vacante, have started a new band, and their demo is well worth your time.

The new Combust side project Steamroll is specifically dedicated to straight-edge, right down to the cover art. The music is a more old-school take on the Combust sound, with a bit less metal in it. It calls back to the mosh music of the late ’80s, as well as the philosophy that underpinned a lot of that stuff. Check it out below.

The Steamroll demo is out now on Rebirth Records.

