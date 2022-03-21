If you’ve got any love in your heart for the classic sound of New York hardcore — the chest-thumping bounce-chug mosh music of Madball and Sick Of It All and Killing Time — then you owe it to yourself to check out Combust, quite possibly the best band bringing that style right now. Combust have a tough, lean take on NYHC, and they bring a ton of energy to it. The band works hard, and if you’ve been to any hardcore shows up and down the East Coast in the past few months, then you probably already know that their show is fun as hell. Now, we can also say that their debut album is fun as hell, too.

Combust already had a handful of releases to their name, including the 2019 EP The Void. Now, they’ve released their full-length debut Another Life. It’s everything that you’d want from a New York hardcore album — big riffs, squealing metallic solos, decisive hard-bark vocals, gang-chant choruses, insane breakdowns. Music like this demands a certain physical intensity, and Combust have that for days. Stream Another Life below.

<a href="https://combustnyhc.bandcamp.com/album/another-life">Another Life by Combust</a>

Another Life is out now on Ekulu’s label Cash Only Records.