Watch Erasure’s Andy Bell Join The Killers For Two Songs In London

Chris Phelps

News July 6, 2024 10:12 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Erasure’s Andy Bell Join The Killers For Two Songs In London

Chris Phelps

News July 6, 2024 10:12 AM By Danielle Chelosky

The Killers have been fun covering Erasure’s “A Little Respect” on their tour. On Friday at London’s O2 Arena, the Las Vegas rock band was joined by Erasure’s Andy Bell for a performance of that 1988 hit as well as for their own song “Human.”

“Human” comes from the Killers’ 2008 album Day & Age. Their 2022 song “Boy” was accused of ripping off “A Little Respect”; what better way to deal with those claims than team up for an awesome encore? Watch below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stream Zach Bryan’s New Album The Great American Bar Scene Feat. Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, & John Moreland

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Is A Delight, Obviously

2 days ago 0

Justin Bieber Reportedly Paid $10M For Ambani Pre-Wedding Performance

17 hours ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest