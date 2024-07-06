Watch Erasure’s Andy Bell Join The Killers For Two Songs In London

The Killers have been fun covering Erasure’s “A Little Respect” on their tour. On Friday at London’s O2 Arena, the Las Vegas rock band was joined by Erasure’s Andy Bell for a performance of that 1988 hit as well as for their own song “Human.”

“Human” comes from the Killers’ 2008 album Day & Age. Their 2022 song “Boy” was accused of ripping off “A Little Respect”; what better way to deal with those claims than team up for an awesome encore? Watch below.